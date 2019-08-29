Indie Leeds restaurant Sarto launches crowdfunding campaign to help open its doors

A brand new independent restaurant for Leeds is looking to raise £15,000 to help open its city centre doors for the first time.

SARTO aims to open this autumn and is poised to fill the empty unit which was Munro House’s Ipsum Vinoteca, on the edge of Quarry Hill, in the former Arts Quarter of Leeds.

It is the brainchild from two of Leeds’ legendary indies, Laynes Espresso and The Brunswick, who together are planning a unique concept for the venue - the best homemade pasta.

Work is very much underway on the unit, but it will be a few weeks before SARTO comes to fruition.

Today they have launched a £15,000 Kickstarter project to bring in some much-needed funding to provide the final touches SARTO needs.

The fundraising drive is running in tandem with an exclusive pop-up of SARTO due to take place in Laynes Espresso.

Sarto will be showcasing a taste of their new venture at Laynes Espresso, on August 30 and 31 as well as September 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Alongside starters like truffle arancini and desserts like the classic Italian Tiramisu, the team will be serving up amazing pasta mains such as: tagliatelle with lamb shoulder ragu, ricotta & mint, and Pici with pangrattato, summer squash purée and sage.

With sittings at 7pm and 8pm (but only 15 tickets available for each), demand is set to outstrip availability.

Tickets are available here - sartoatlaynes.eventgenius.co.uk

SARTO owner & co-founder, Dave Olejnik: “The idea for SARTO grew out of a conversation we had, where we realised we were thinking the same thing as The Brunswick guys. So we decided to join forces to help create the best thing we could!

"We were under no illusions that a new venture would be pricey, but this joint project needs your investment - to take the finish up a level, and make sure SARTO ends up being not just good but great.”

SARTO owner and co-founder, Matty Wall, added: “It's been over 4 years since we started development on The Brunswick, so working with Laynes’ Dave Olejnik on this new challenge has been so rewarding. It's great to see how we as a team have evolved since then, and since the start of this new project. More information to come in the following weeks!"

In return for a Kickstarter donation, SARTO are offering up a range of exclusive merchandise and experiences to their donors - from an exclusive tshirt to a pasta making course with the Head Chef, and even an all expenses paid trip to Rome with the team for the biggest donations.

To see the range of exclusive experiences and merch, and to donate to get SARTO over the finish line, visit: www.kickstarter.com/projects/sartopasta/sarto-pasta