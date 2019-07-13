Jobs boost as furniture brand JYSK to open Wakefield store

Furniture brand JYSK is to open in Wakefield next month, creating 10 new jobs.

The retailer will make Wakefield home to its 19th store as it advances through a rapid five-year expansion that will take UK store numbers to 52.

The store, part of a group known for its Scandinavian sleeping and living expertise, will open on Saturday, August 3, at 9am at Westgate Retail Park.

Wakefield, which was hand-picked from more than 400 locations, will also have one of the group’s largest stores capable of showcasing the full JYSK sleeping and living ranges and everything for the home.

JYSK uses its powerful global purchasing power to offer lower prices to customers without compromise and its style and quality are striking the right note with UK shoppers.

As the store opens its doors Wakefield can expect incredible grand opening day offers - a FREE Danish breakfast, FREE ice cream, as well as the chance to win a sofa/indoor room.

For customers outside the store before the ribbon is cut to formally open for trading, there’s a ‘balloon bonus’ – balloons offering a further ten per cent off will be handed out to the first 25 in the queue.