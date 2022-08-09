Jesus Moreno, 41, was reported missing over a week ago after leaving his house to go to work on Monday 1 August.

Police have issued several appeals to attempt to find him, including releasing several CCTV images that capture his last known movements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesus was last seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am on Monday 1 August.

Here is everything we know so far and how to report any information about Jesus’ whereabouts.

When did he go missing?

Jesus was reported missing on Monday 1 August after being seen in Leeds city centre earlier that morning.

He has not been seen since Monday.

What are his last known movements?

CCTV spotted Jesus catching the number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday 1 August.

He got off the bus on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

He was then seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning.

Police are now appealing for dashcam or doorbell footage from houses and cars in the Harewood Bridge area to help locate Jesus.

What was he wearing when he was last seen?

He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with long dark curly hair and a beard.

Where could Jesus be?

Jesus has previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby and officers are appealing for any sightings in that area.

He worked at Piglove Brewery, a Leeds-based brewery on Cross Green Lane, and has connections to Manchester through work.

What have the police said?

Acting Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “It is out of character for Jesus to be missing for this amount of time and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish his movements since the last confirmed sighting on Monday morning.

“His family are anxious to hear any news and we would ask that anyone who has seen him in the area or who has any other information that could assist in tracing him contacts us immediately.

“We would ask people in the area to check their home or business CCTV or if anyone driving through the area has any relevant dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.”

How can I report information about Jesus to the police?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1061 of August 2 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

What have Jesus’ family and friends said?

A social media post by Jesus’s employer Piglove Brewing read: "He was in good spirits all weekend and up early, and ready for work on Monday. He was last seen getting the bus from Leeds bus station to Harrogate from Leeds at 6.17am on Monday morning.

“Nobody knows why Jesus chose to travel to Harrogate. His daughter and all his family are extremely worried for his well-being.