Jerry Pearlman Way footpath launched in memory of ramblers' champion from Leeds

Bernice Pearlman cuts the tape to open the Jerry Pearlman Way.

The five-mile-long Jerry Pearlman Way footpath celebrates the life and work of a man who was a leading campaigner for the protection of rights of way and public access to the countryside and national parks.

Joseph 'Jerry' Pearlman of Alwoodley, who died aged 85 in 2018, practised as a solicitor in Leeds for six decades and was both a long serving President of West Riding Ramblers and a national Vice President of the Ramblers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkers on the Jerry Pearlman Way through Harewood Park.

He played a significant role in the successful lobbying for the Countryside and Rights of Way Act of 2000 - the key piece of legislation that secured access and the "right to roam".

The new route, which runs between Alwoodley and Harewood, was officially opened by Mr Pearlman's widow Bernice and their daughters Debbie and Kate.

A free leaflet of the Jerry Pearlman Way was written by author and environmentalist Colin Speakman, who led the inaugural walk.

The leaflet was designed by Tony and Chris Grogan of Skyware Press.

The leaflet and route waymarking were funded by the Ramblers Holiday Trust.

More than 50 people took part in the inaugural walk along the new route following a brief ceremony at the New Inn in Eccup,.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Commons and Open Space Society, spoke about Mr Pearlman's outstanding work on major legal battles to protect footpaths and in creating the vital Countryside & Rights of Way Act 2000.

David Butterworth, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority spoke of Jerry’s unprecedented 18 years as a member of the National Park Authority and his major contribution to the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

Coun Neil Buckley (Cons/Alwoodley), spoke of Mr Pearlman's major contribution to the environmental work of Alwoodley Parish Council, and the Leeds Access Forum.

The Jerry Pearlman Way walk leaflet is available at the Muddy Boots Café, Harewood and can be downloaded at www.skyware.co.uk/jpw/jpw.html