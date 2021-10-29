The Yorkshire Evening Post' s video hub brings together our news, sport and lifestyle videos in one place, with a responsive player that's designed to give readers the best viewing experience yet.

And when you see a clip you know your friends and family would love to watch too, you can create an email, Facebook post or tweet at the click of a button.

Among our most popular videos from the past month are Leeds chef Ryan Simpson's guide to cooking his delicious pan-fried sea bass recipe and Stephen Audsley's incredible Halloween display - complete with 400,000 lights and a unique 15-minute Ghostbusters show.

The incredible Haloween display created by mechanic Stephen Audsley is featured in one of our most popular videos this month. Picture: Steve Riding

Reader Saul Webster also shared his viral video clip of a police car trapped on security bollards in Leeds city centre.

Deputy editor Joseph Keith said: "We're always looking for new ways to tell the stories that inform and inspire our readers - or simply brighten their day.

"With our photographers and reporters out and about in the city once more, it's the perfect opportunity for us to do more storytelling through video. It's also another way for people across Leeds to share their own stories with us."

Email [email protected] to share your feedback on the new video hub or to send us a video.