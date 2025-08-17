An inspirational Leeds 11-year-old is set to undertake a 200km cycle and wild camp across Germany as part of his latest RAF fundraising challenge.

On Monday, August 18, Jacob Newson, known as Jacob the Pilot, will take on a 200km cycle and wild camp across Germany to raise money for the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Jacob Newson, known as Jacob the Pilot, will take on a 200km cycle and wild camp across Germany to raise money for the RAF. | Submit

“I first started fundraising for the RAF Benevolent Fund in 2019 after I met the Red Arrows when I was five years old.” Jacob said.

“To date, I have raised approximately £55,000 for the Fund, mainly taking on Second World War RAF themed challenges and climbing mountains.”

With a love of planes and flying since he was a young child, Jacob has completed challenges including climbing Pen-y-Ghent and the Three Peaks in Yorkshire; walking 30 miles in two days from RAF Manston in Ramsgate to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone; and trekking Ben Nevis.

In 2021, Jacob won the ‘Above and Beyond’ Award at the prestigious RAF Benevolent Fund Annual Awards Ceremony.

“Now I’m finally old enough, I’m going to cycle across Germany visiting the five dams and wild camping over five days as a tribute to all of 617 Squadron who took part in the Raid. I hope to raise as much as I can to support the RAF Family that I hope to be part of one day.” Jacob added.

Jacob will be cycling and camping along the route with his father Andrew. His goal is to reach a total of £100,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund before joining the Air Cadets in 2026.

In 2024, Jacob received a Pride of Britain Award for his commitment to fundraising and was awarded his envelope from a Red Arrows pilot at RAF Waddington.

Ben Alonso, Director of Fundraising at the RAF Benevolent Fund said: “We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Jacob for his unwavering support of the Fund. His commitment to supporting the RAF Family is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re proud to stand behind him as he takes on his incredible challenge this August.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more. You can support Jacob’s fundraising challenge on JustGiving .