Jack Wannan: Leeds police issue fresh appeal to trace Morley teenager missing for over six months
Jack Wannan, aged 17, from Morley, was reported missing on May 15.
He has been in contact with family by telephone during this time and is believed to be in Leeds with people he knows. Police remain concerned for his welfare due to his age and need to find him to ensure he is safe and well.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him, including checking addresses and responding to various sightings of him.
“He is described as about 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with blonde and light brown curly hair and blue eyes.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone who has seen Jack or who has any information that could help to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding via 101 quoting reference 13240260726 or online via 101LiveChat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.