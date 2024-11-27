Police are appealing for fresh information to help trace a Leeds teenager who has been missing for over six months.

Jack Wannan, aged 17, from Morley, was reported missing on May 15.

He has been in contact with family by telephone during this time and is believed to be in Leeds with people he knows. Police remain concerned for his welfare due to his age and need to find him to ensure he is safe and well.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him, including checking addresses and responding to various sightings of him.

“He is described as about 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with blonde and light brown curly hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone who has seen Jack or who has any information that could help to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding via 101 quoting reference 13240260726 or online via 101LiveChat.