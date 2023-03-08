3 . Ivy Benson

Trailblazing musician, Holbeck’s Ivy Benson shot to stardom in the world of wartime big bands. During the Second World War, many male musicians were enlisted, so opportunities for female musicians opened up. Her All Girls Orchestra became the BBC's resident dance band in 1943 and, after the liberation of Europe in 1945, they were specially requested by General Montgomery to play to the troops. The same year on Christmas Day they performed for a live BBC Radio broadcast from Hamburg immediately after the King's speech also touring Europe and the Middle East. and performing at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London Ivy led the band for 40 years appearing in many summer seasons on the Isle of Man. She retired to Clacton, Essex, where she died in 1993.

Photo: Getty