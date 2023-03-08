Your city's story is filled with inspiring women who helped shape Leeds and in some cases even changed the course of history.
1. International Women's Day
Beryl Burton, OBE was an English racing cyclist who dominated women's cycle racing in the UK, winning more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and setting numerous national records. She set a women's record for the 12-hour time-trial which exceeded the men's record for two years. She is pictured with her daughter Denise in March 1963.
Photo: Getty
2. Kay Mellor
She was the acclaimed writer who penned hit series including ITV’s Fat Friends, Girlfriends, Band of Gold and The Syndicate. She began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward. She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE. Kay passed in May 2022.
Photo: YPN
3. Ivy Benson
Trailblazing musician, Holbeck’s Ivy Benson shot to stardom in the world of wartime big bands. During the Second World War, many male musicians were enlisted, so opportunities for female musicians opened up. Her All Girls Orchestra became the BBC's resident dance band in 1943 and, after the liberation of Europe in 1945, they were specially requested by General Montgomery to play to the troops. The same year on Christmas Day they performed for a live BBC Radio broadcast from Hamburg immediately after the King's speech also touring Europe and the Middle East. and performing at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London Ivy led the band for 40 years appearing in many summer seasons on the Isle of Man. She retired to Clacton, Essex, where she died in 1993.
Photo: Getty
4. Mary Gawthorpe
The suffragette who valiantly fought for women’s right to vote. Woodhouse-born Mary Gawthorpe - pictured far left - fought strongly for women’s rights from a young age. After qualifying as a teacher in the city, Gawthorpe became a socialist and was extremely active in the local branch of the National Union of Teachers, before becoming increasingly involved in the Women's Suffrage movement. In 1905, she joined the WSPU, just two years after it was founded. In 1906, Gawthorpe left teaching to become a full-time, paid organiser for the WSPU in Leeds. Gawthorpe spoke at national events, including a rally in Hyde Park in 1908, which was attended by over 200,000 people.
Photo: YPN