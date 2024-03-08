International Women's Day 2024: 10 of the most influential Leeds woman down the decades

It's International Women's Day 2024!

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 6th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

And to celebrate, here are just some of the extraordinary women from Leeds who have put the city on the map.

On the list, there is Mel B, a Spice Girl, and Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan.

Here are 8 more influential women from Leeds and what they have achieved.

Priya Subramanian is an award-winning scientist. She was a research fellow at the University of Leeds School of Mathematics from 2015 to 2019. Priya has praised Leeds and the University as “fertile grounds for budding early career researchers like me and curious-minded people.”

1. Priya Subramanian

Nicola Adams, from Ebor Gardens, is easily one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. Her journey into boxing began at a gym in Burmantofts and the former boxer retired holding the World Boxing Organization female flyweight title in 2019.

2. Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams, from Ebor Gardens, is easily one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. Her journey into boxing began at a gym in Burmantofts and the former boxer retired holding the World Boxing Organization female flyweight title in 2019. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

English racing cyclist Beryl Burton won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and set numerous national records. She was born in the Halton area of Leeds but grew up in Morley.

3. Beryl Burton

English racing cyclist Beryl Burton won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and set numerous national records. She was born in the Halton area of Leeds but grew up in Morley. Photo: National World

Angela Griffin, born in Beeston, is best known for her acting roles on Coronation Street, Lewis and Waterloo Road.

4. Angela Griffin

Angela Griffin, born in Beeston, is best known for her acting roles on Coronation Street, Lewis and Waterloo Road. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies.

5. Helen Fielding

Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies. Photo: Submitted

Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy in hit HBO show Game of Thrones, was born in Leeds. The actress has also featured in BBC show Killing Eve.

6. Gemma Whelan

Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy in hit HBO show Game of Thrones, was born in Leeds. The actress has also featured in BBC show Killing Eve. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

