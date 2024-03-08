Here are 8 more influential women from Leeds and what they have achieved.
1. Priya Subramanian
Priya Subramanian is an award-winning scientist. She was a research fellow at the University of Leeds School of Mathematics from 2015 to 2019. Priya has praised Leeds and the University as “fertile grounds for budding early career researchers like me and curious-minded people.” Photo: National World
2. Nicola Adams
Nicola Adams, from Ebor Gardens, is easily one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. Her journey into boxing began at a gym in Burmantofts and the former boxer retired holding the World Boxing Organization female flyweight title in 2019. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
3. Beryl Burton
English racing cyclist Beryl Burton won more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and set numerous national records. She was born in the Halton area of Leeds but grew up in Morley. Photo: National World
4. Angela Griffin
Angela Griffin, born in Beeston, is best known for her acting roles on Coronation Street, Lewis and Waterloo Road. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
5. Helen Fielding
Author of Bridget Jones' Diary, Helen Fielding was born in Morley and educated at Wakefield Girls High School. The much-loved books became best-sellers and eventually high grossing movies. Photo: Submitted
6. Gemma Whelan
Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy in hit HBO show Game of Thrones, was born in Leeds. The actress has also featured in BBC show Killing Eve. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images