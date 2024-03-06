Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Vickers founded handmade jewellery start-up Created by Carol in 2020.

And now four years later, she has been profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, named f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’.

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country.

In particular, it hopes to recognise trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Carol said that she loves "creating jewellery that solves a problem" and her business offers handmade jewellery including ranges designed specifically for people with disabilities, anxiety and neurodivergent conditions.

Upon receiving the recognition, the businesswoman said: "Created by Carol is still a young business, but is already stocked in several art galleries and independent shops as well as online and I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to help people through my designs.

"There are so many women like me, juggling a day job with their part-time job, business, and volunteering; generally trying to make the world a better place. To have our efforts recognised by Small Business Britain is just fantastic".

Carol was commended for her volunteer work as a disability campaigner, representing disabled people in the press and on TV news, and discussing disability equality with MPs at parliamentary events.

She also participates in accessible public spaces research and is a UK Advisor to Billion Strong, the global organisation empowering disabled people.

Further, the panel were impressed with her commitment to sustainability, making her jewellery from recycled and upcycled silver and by her volunteer role with Leeds Repair Cafe, where she mends broken jewellery to save it from landfill and preserve people's precious memories.

Carol also shares her jewellery making skills as a tutor at low-cost night school, Horsforth Evening Classes, and as a regular Guest Designer on Jewellery Maker TV.

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, said: "Congratulations to Carol of Created by Carol, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100.

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK.

"As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too.

"Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”