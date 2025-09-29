Two popular stores have joined forces on a limited-edition collaboration celebrating Leeds' rich cultural identity.

Independent skate store Welcome and bookshop Village have created a new skateboard deck featuring an iconic photograph by Leeds-based photographer Peter Mitchell.

The skateboard showcases one of Mitchell’s best-known photographs, Frances Gavan, Ghost Train Ride, Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, 1977, rendered in the documentary photographer’s signature style.

Peter Mitchell's iconic 1977 photo has been printed on 90 limited-edition skateboards. | Village/Welcome

Mitchell is best known for his depictions of everyday British life, and his work has been exhibited internationally and in major collections, including the Victoria & Albert Museum and Tate. The new collaboration marks the first time his work has been used on a skateboard.

Sam Barratt, co-founder of Welcome, said: “We’ve always enjoyed Peter’s work and connecting to that through Village made perfect sense.”

Joe Torr, co-founder of Village, added: "By putting this image of Peter's on a deck, we wanted to make his work affordable, accessible, and open it up to a new audience who might encounter it while skating, hanging out, or just passing by.

“The image choice was our way of placing it back in the neighbourhood it was taken.”

A limited run of 90 skateboard decks is available exclusively through Welcome and Village, both in-store and online at Thornton’s Arcade.