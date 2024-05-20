I moved to Leeds a year ago and here are 13 things I've learnt

From unmissable bars to curious street snacks, it’s a city that’s kept me entertained and bemused in equal measure.
Leeds is unapologetically quirky, with so much to do - but so much that people seem to take for granted, too.
As an outsider, I’ve spent the last 12 months acclimatising to life here and have put together a list of some of the things that I’ve learnt in that time.
So, without further ado, here are some of the things I’ve noticed -
1. Sweetcorn
One of the first things I noticed was the abundance of sweetcorn vendors in the city centre. It struck me as an unusual street snack, I’d never seen it sold like that before. I’ve since tried it and it’s just…sweetcorn and butter. It was fine – but I’m still asking myself: who’s craving sweetcorn on a walk through Leeds? Photo: National World
2. Hen parties
Hen Parties love Leeds. I discovered that on my very first day in the city. Decked out in sashes and tiaras, their bachelorette antics are unavoidable on a Saturday night. But they only add to the lively atmosphere and, with Leeds’ vibrant nightlife, it’s no wonder they’re so popular. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Shopping centres
Every corner of Leeds city centre seems to have a shopping centre. Whether it’s the palatial Victoria Quarter or the slightly less upmarket St John’s Centre, retail therapy is definitely not in short supply. I’ve found Trinity Leeds especially convenient. Having previously lived in rural Cheshire, I’d have to get a train to visit shops like these. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Green spaces
The first thing I fell in love with in Leeds was its beautiful green spaces. Knowing few people in the city, I’d disappear into a book in Park Square, or people-watch in Roundhay Park. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Bookshops
There are a treasure trove of hidden gem bookshops in Leeds, but you have to know where to look. The Bookish Type, a gorgeous little shop tucked away behind the Town Hall on Great George Street, is a recent find. And Hold Fast Bookshop, which floats on Leeds Dock opposite The Canary, is unmissable. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Public art
I’ve noticed that public art tends to provoke genuine ire from people in Leeds. ‘Making a Stand’, on City Square, was particularly notorious. I’ll whisper this next sentence: I liked it. It made the area more interesting and you can’t argue that it didn’t spark conversations. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.