A Leeds music promoter has expressed his upset after newly printed posters for his jam night at Northern Guitars were vandalised.

Jacob Beckwith, who has been running the community event at the Call Lane bar since 2020, told the YEP that he was 'shocked and confused' after noticing that a large poster put up only a few weeks ago had been obscured with spray paint.

The vandalised posters were advertising a weekly jam night held at Northern Guitars. Photo: Simon Hulme

"I stumbled across one of the jam night posters, there's several of them around town that were put up to advertise the night, and I was alarmed when I saw that it had been vandalised," said Jacob.

"It didn't seem like it had been done randomly either, in the sense that it doesn't look like someone has graffitied over the poster, it looks like someone has made a conscious effort to quite neatly cross out the details of the night."

Jacob first noticed that posters displayed in Headingley for his jam night had been torn down and ripped, but initially did not think that this was intentional.

However earlier this week he noticed that details of the event, including the date, location and time it takes place, had now been obscured by spray paint on a poster, leading him to believe that this poster was deliberately vandalised.

Details of the jam night appear to have been intentionally spray painted over on a poster put up just weeks ago.

"I feel shocked that someone would want to do that," Jacob went on to say.

"I have no idea what the motive could be. It makes me feel so shocked and it's such a bizarre feeling."

The jam night that Jacob hosts is free to attend and takes place every Tuesday at Northern Guitars from 8pm, offering an inclusive environment for both musicians and music lovers to gather and have fun.

A full backline is provided by the venue for each event, with house instruments also on offer for attendees to use.

Promoter of the jam night Jacob Beckwith told the YEP that he was 'shocked and confused' at the vandalism. Photo: Laura Cheshire

"It's a party atmosphere," said Jacob.

"Northern Guitars has lots of events going on every week and there's a guitar shop upstairs for second hand guitars.