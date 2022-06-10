'Tubthumping' is a song released by British rock band Chumbawamba from their eighth studio album, Tubthumper.

Released in 1997, the song featuring the now iconic chorus line of "I get knocked down, but I get up again" shot the band to worldwide superstardom.

'Tubthumping' is a song released by British rock band Chumbawamba from their eighth studio album, Tubthumper. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA.

It topped the charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and hit number six on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Written in Armley, the song went on to sell 880,000 copies across the UK - peaking at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

A Leeds pub called the Fforde Grene served as the group's inspiration for the song with guitarist Boff Whalley telling The Guardian that it was written about "the resilience of ordinary people".

The song brought the world together when it was first released and has been reimagined a number of times over the years.

In 2020, at the heart of the Covid-19 lockdown, a group of talented Leeds youngsters teamed up with sports stars and musicians to create a reworking of the iconic tune in order to give the city a much-needed lockdown lift.

Replacing the hit’s famous “I get knocked down, but I get up again” lyrics with “Leeds got locked down”, the video was the brainchild of Breeze Leeds.

It also featured submissions from young artists and community groups as well as appearances by Leeds Rhino players and world champion triathlete Jonny Brownlee.

Larry Flick from Billboard once said, "Some records just demand attention: 'Tubthumping' is one of the rare few."