Man arrested at Leeds station after police receive report of suspicious package on train

Several Leeds services were cancelled or delayed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police did arrest a 22-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communication and took him into custody.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police confirmed the incident:

"British Transport Police received a report of a suspicious package on-board a train near Leeds at 3.34pm yesterday (June 8).

"Officers met the service at Leeds railway station and conducted a thorough search of the train, however nothing was located.