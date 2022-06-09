Man arrested at Leeds station after police receive report of suspicious package on train

A man was arrested at Leeds station yesterday after police received reports relating to a suspicious package on a train.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:35 pm

Several Leeds services were cancelled or delayed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

When at the station, officers conducted a thorough search of the train but nothing was located.

Police did arrest a 22-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communication and took him into custody.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police confirmed the incident:

"British Transport Police received a report of a suspicious package on-board a train near Leeds at 3.34pm yesterday (June 8).

"Officers met the service at Leeds railway station and conducted a thorough search of the train, however nothing was located.

"Attending officers also arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communication and took him to police custody for questioning. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."