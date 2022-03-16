'I didn't want to go': Owner of beloved Kirkgate Market butcher Malcolm Michaels expresses sadness at move

Co-owner Malcolm Leary has been working at Leeds' Kirkgate Market since he was 14.

Malcolm launched the business alongside his uncle in 1993 and is now readying for the store's first change in location.

Speaking to the YEP, Malcolm explained that the decision to move was a regretful albeit necessary one.

"It's sadness, it's more sad than exciting." he said.

"The emotions are that I didn't want to go but following some disagreements with the market's management I realised it was time to move on to new things."

The butcher won't be moving far however, taking up home in the former Bonmarché in Kirkgate, Leeds City Centre, just over the road from the market.

A further store is also in development at the Crossgates Shopping Centre but Malcolm thinks that is as far as the business will go.

"No, my business is a family business and I just don't think we would be able to replicate it more than twice." he explained.

"We can replicate twice but not a third, fourth and fifth time. It's important to me that we keep it in the family."

Malcolm and his co-owner, Adrian Thorp, have now been joined in the business by their sons.

"The Kirkgate, that will be myself, Adrian my business partner and his son Nathan." Malcolm said.

"Then the Crossgates shop that will be my son Marcus and my nephew Kieran."

The Crossgates store is set to open its door's for the first time next month with Malcolm excited for the chance to bring the butcher to the wider Leeds public.

"People are really excited for us to be going there." he said.

"The amount of messages we have got from people saying that they find it difficult to get into Leeds but that we will now be on their doorstep is outstanding really."

The new Kirkgate store is due to open in early May before Malcolm plans to shutter his Kirkgate Market stall for the final on May 15.