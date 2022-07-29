Veteran BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration MBE died suddenly last month at the age of 71.

Yesterday his wife, Helen, released a heart-warming statement revealing Harry’s struggles with blood cancer, however this was unconnected to his death.

In the statement, Helen said: "In the weeks since Harry died, my family and I have been utterly humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness expressed by so many people.

"Harry's warmth and wisdom travelled far and wide during his life.

"To us, he was a much-loved husband and father and, although we knew he had a public life, we have been awe-struck and deeply moved by the esteem and affection in which he was held."

Mrs Gration went on to say that the family had known about Harry’s blood cancer for several years, adding: "Harry and I were keen to be able to support research into this cancer and help those who are living with it."

Harry Gration arriving for his last day at Look North back in 2020.

"Thank you so sincerely for all the many acts of kindness over the last few weeks. I am truly grateful, and I know Harry would be too."

She encouraged fans of her husband to donate to Myeloma UK – a blood cancer charity - via www.myeloma.org.uk/.

A service of thanksgiving is set to be held on Monday August 1 at York Minster to pay tribute to the much-loved TV presenter.