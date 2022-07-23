Service of thanksgiving for broadcasting legend Harry Gration to be held in August

Veteran BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration MBE died suddenly aged 71.

Tributes poured in from across the country for Harry, who was very well known.

Now, it has been announced a service of thanksgiving will be held on Monday August 1 at York Minster.

Harry Gration MBE

It is the intention for the cortège to travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to come to rest in Duncombe Place by The Minster.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects but it is anticipated to be exceptionally well attended, the BBC said.

The Bradford-born news anchor became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the programme for more than 38 years, before stepping down in 2020.

Harry joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher, and joined Look North in 1982, although he left for a spell working on BBC South Today in the 1990s.

He covered nine Olympic Games for the BBC and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: White Rose In Africa in 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.

In 2019, Harry became a father again at the age of 68, when his wife, Helen, gave birth to his sixth child.

Harry’s wife recently shared a touching photograph of the family dog 'grieving' for the former BBC presenter.

Her emotional Tweet said: "May I just share with you how, every night, this lovely doggy opens the boot cupboard and brings us Harry’s shoe… every night.