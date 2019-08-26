Huge clean up operation underway as thousands of people leave Leeds Festival

Have your say

A huge clean up operation is underway on Bramham Park as thousands of people pack up their tents and leave Leeds Festival.

Yesterday was the last day of the three-day festival and saw headliners Post Malone and Billie Eilish take to the stage.

Post Malone performing at the festival on Sunday night

The music finished last night, but the campsite remains open until noon today.

As festival-goers leave, hundreds of volunteers will take to the fields of Bramham Park to clear up the rubbish, tents and sleeping bags left behind.

Artists have urged festival goers to leave no trace behind when they leave the festival.

In a video post, American duo Twenty One Pilots, who performed at the festival on Sunday, said: "We appreciate how green the festival is now, so thanks for not bringing a bunch of plastic.

"Take your tents home - and love earth!"

Following last year's Leeds Festival, local charities saved hundreds of leftover sleeping bags, tents and other resources from going to waste.

The leftover items were used to help the homeless and less fortunate around Leeds and further afield.

Traffic is already building up this morning as cars leave the festival site, particularly on the A1M Northbound between Junction 43 and Junction 46.

Highways England tweeted: "The A1M Northbound prior to J44 Leeds is starting to build as far back as Junction 43 Hookmoor.

"Please allow extra time for your journeys."

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit has also urged drivers to take care on the A1M due to the large volume of people leaving Leeds Festival.

They warned to plan extra time for journeys and concentrate carefully, as traffic may suddenly slow or stop.

