Police warn public after mobile phones stolen from Leeds Festival on first day of event

The police have warned the public after at least two mobile phones were stolen from Leeds Festival on Wednesday.

Fans started to arrive on site on Wednesday as part of an early-bird ticket which allows access a day early.

However, officers issued a warning after arresting three males who were in possession of mobile phones.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Our Officers on nights arrested 3 males who were in possession of a number of mobile phones.

"We know at least 2 of these were stolen from #leedsfestival2019

"If you think one could be yours ring 101 & quote ocurrence no 13190428677."