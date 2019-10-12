How Aire Park plans to transform the Leeds South Bank

The view is looking from Salem church towards Crown Hotel.

Developers Vastint UK say Aire Park will be a bustling and open development in the centre of the South Bank with an urban park, boasting more than 500 trees, at its heart.

The scheme aims to provide a vital link in connecting the city centre with the former Tetley Brewery site and the communities to the south of Leeds.

Work on phase one of the development which includes 850 homes, fives acres of park area, a 400-bed hotel, extensive office space and children's play area is due to start in mid-2020.

A residential viewpoint at Aire Park.

Andrew Cobden, managing director of Vastint UK, said: "The South Bank has been really fragmented over the years. We feel we have a real opportunity to connect parts of the city back together."

He says Aire Park will be a district for everyone to enjoy be they residents, office workers or visitors to the neighbourhood.

"Filled with homes, offices, restaurants, shops and green open space, people can gather for events, meet for evening meals or grab an early morning coffee," he said.

Shows some of the green space of the park.

And towards the end of the year Vastint hope to submit the masterplan to the south of Crown Point Road which will show how the park will extend all the way to Great Wilson Street and Hunslet Road.

The urban park Vastint is promising to deliver covers an area the size of eight football pitches with plans to make it extend it further to connect to the River Aire and its new bridge providing direct access to Sovereign Square and Leeds City station.

The park will boast character zones, an events space outside the Tetley, a quiet formal contemplative garden, children's play space and water feature all surrounded by 500 trees.

"In 20 years time we hope people will look back at this development and feel its always been part of the city centre," added Mr Cobden. "We are really excited to get going."

View of the event space in front of the Tetley along Hunslet Road