Although a physical health issue, Gail, 62, found that the ordeal had taken its toll on her mental health. Fortunately for Gail, help came calling to help put a spring back in her step.

After the stroke, Gail was contacted by the Stroke Association, a charity dedicated to preventing stroke but also to supporting anyone touched by a stroke, fund research, and campaign for the rights of stroke survivors. A conversation the charity had with Gail revealed that she was a keen knitter, and a confidence restoration idea was formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with Leeds City Council, the Stroke Association set up a knitting club based in Seacroft where Gail has been able to regain her confidence in a welcoming space surrounded by others with similar experiences. Gail told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It's helped my mental health. When you're sat there, we do more nattering than knitting sometimes. People come and ask what we're doing, if you want to get out for a couple of hours and have a cup of tea or coffee, you can do that and maybe learn a basic skill.

Ankita Trivedi, a support coordinator at the Stroke Association, has been supporting Gail.

"After I had a stroke, The Stroke Association got in contact with me. I told them I did knitting to help, although it takes me ages to knit something that would take someone else a couple of days. It can take me three or four weeks but I get there. It's to show that everyone can do it.”

The group was set up by Ankita Trivedi, a support coordinator at the Stroke Association, and Sacha Lefevre of Leeds City Council. The group meets every Tuesday between 1:30pm and 3:30pm at Seacroft Community Hub. Ankita has described Gail as an “inspiration to others with long-term health conditions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ankita said: “My client Gail Walton had a stroke some time ago and the life changing event has knocked her self-confidence. I helped Gail in building her confidence back and gave her constant support and reassurance to rebuild her life. I liaised with Sacha from Leeds city council and we started a knitting club.

“My client Gail is very positive and this opportunity has her a sense of self worth and she feels supported, heard, valued. It has helped Gail in bringing her long lost confidence and self worth back. Gail is an inspiration to others with long-term health conditions. It has given her chance to socialise and to make new friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail suffered a stroke earlier this year.

Gail is now keen to encourage others who have suffered a stroke to join in with similar initiatives and potentially experience the benefits she has. As well as having her confidence boosted, the group has also helped give Gail some independence back. Gail said: “I would recommend it to other people. Ankita is so enthusiastic and driven, and so is Sacha at Leeds City Council. They go all over the city teaching people and they're teaching me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Jones, associate director for Yorkshire at the Stroke Association, said: “Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving thousands of stroke survivors with complex and severe disability. Every stroke is different and so is every recovery, as we can see with Gail. Therefore it’s incredibly important we continue to offer the UK’s 1.3 million stroke survivors the most tailored support as they rebuild their lives after stroke.”