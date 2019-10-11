Homeless Street Angels devastated after only van written off on Leeds Light Night

-> Thousands enjoy spectacular Light Night Leeds despite rainBecky Joyce, 45, co-founder and director of the group which has been running for over two years, was taking meals into Leeds with the team for the homeless on Leeds Light Night.

However on restarting the vehicle at around 7.15pm, once the van had been unloaded, smoke began billowing from the exhaust.

Becky said: "Last night we made our usual drive into town with over 100 hot meals and a van full of items for our guys on the streets.

Smoke billowed from the van on Leeds Light Night cc Becky Joyce

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Luckily we had managed to empty the van and the team got it all sorted but when I started the van back up to go park it, it just started revving louder and louder and more and more smoke.

"Straight away I pulled the keys out of the ignition and it got worse to the point we all thought it was going to blow up.

"The police came and fire brigade and managed to stop it and taped of the area.

"Thankfully they let my team get the hot boxes and trolleys so they could continue to go feed our guys.

The van fire cc Josh White

"I can’t thank my team enough for carrying on whilst we waited to get the van towed

"I feel just like giving up, I don’t know how to carry on anymore."

Becky said the van is the only one they have to feed the homeless and help them transport belongings if they find accommodation.

She added: "It’s our only van.

"Without that, we can’t help our guys move into properties or take out our weekly meals clothes and every thing for outreach.

"We just cannot carry on with out the van.

"Dave from Kd Bros was amazing and came and recovered our van and took it to our garage free of charge.

"The firemen said it looked like a right off.

"Thankfully whilst we waited for recovery, my team carried on to make sure all our guys were fed.

"I’m just heartbroken."