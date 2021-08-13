Rebecca Jiera Lewis spotted a note the man had left near the Morrison's at the Penny Hill Centre in Hunslet.

It read: "Harry: I handed your bank card in to the cig counter in Morrisons. Just give them your second name and retrieve it back. From Wayne (the blonde homeless lad)."

The man, identified as Wayne Chaney on social media, stuck the note outside Lloyds Bank.

Posting a picture of the note to the Leedsplace Facebook page, Rebecca wrote: "I spotted this today and I thought I would share it as it touched me."

She told the YEP: "I was walking past to go to Costa when I spotted it - I was moved by it so I decided to take a photo.

"I have seen the guy several times, he’s always pleasant and well mannered, and always wishes passers-by a good day."

His actions earned praise on Rebecca's post.

One person said: "This is the exact reason why homeless people shouldn’t be judged. Most cards are contactless - being able to spend up to £40 and being homeless could have easily got himself food, drink etc but he didn’t, good man Wayne. Should be proud of yourself!"

Another said: "There is so much good still in the world. Just because the blonde homeless lad is living on the streets everyone is so quick to judge when we see them. Good on ya Wayne."

A third added: "Omg how lovely is this, a lot of cards are now contactless and this could have gone so very wrong for the person losing his card, what a guy this lad is. I hope this guy finds his happy ever after, I really do."

"This is amazing," said another. "He's a great guy with a heart of gold - always asks how I am and when I'm ready to do what I need to he always says have a great day, it makes my day when I chat to him, now I know his name too ."

And a fifth said: "Good on you Wayne for restoring faith in people.

"Being homeless it would have been very easy to just go and use the card as most are contactless these days.

"Your needs are greater than most."