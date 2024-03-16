Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homeless Hampers, which was set up in 2016, works tirelessly to prepare food parcels for those in need. It feeds hundreds of homeless people on the streets of Leeds each week.

And yesterday (March 15), the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson met the team behind the initiative at a special ceremony in Chapel Allerton.

From left, Tina Suryavansi, Lord Lieutenant Ed Anderson, charity supporter Indie Sehra and Aky Suryavansi.

They were presented with the award, that was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Following King Charles III’s accession, the King emphasised his desire to continue it. Recipients are announced annually on November 14, the King's birthday.

Homeless Hampers helps people across the city by providing hot food and drinks to those in need, as well as giving assistance to recently housed people with donated white goods.

Aky and Tina Suryavansi, pictured with son Akash, run the Homeless Hampers charity in Leeds which helps to feed hundreds in need each week and has just received the King's Award for Voluntary Service. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Aky Suryavansi, who runs the charity with wife Tina, said: “It was a complete shock. We don’t shout from the rooftops about what we do, we just get on with it.”

Tina found out that the team would be receiving the award last year after a rigorous interview process.

She said: “It was completely overwhelming. I got into the office at 7am and just stumbled across the email. I was frantically ringing the team to let them know we were getting an award from the King.”