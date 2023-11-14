Volunteers at a Leeds charity were left "completely overwhelmed" by news that they would be among the first to receive a prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Homeless Hampers, which was set up eight years ago, works tirelessly to prepare food parcels for those in need. It feeds hundreds of homeless people on the streets of Leeds each week.

Today (November 14), it was announced that the charity will be among the first to receive the King’s award since his accession to the throne earlier this year. The honour is the highest a voluntary group can win and is equivalent to an MBE.

Tina Suryavansi, who runs the project with husband Aky, said: “It has been completely overwhelming. I got into the office at 7am and just stumbled across the email. I was frantically ringing the team to let them know we’re getting an award from the King.”

Aky and Tina Suryavansi, pictured with son Akash, run the Homeless Hampers charity in Leeds which helps to feed hundreds in need each week and has just been announced as a recipient of the King's Award for Voluntary Service. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

She added: “We had to keep it a secret for about a month. It's amazing that we'll be one of the first charities to get one of these awards. We're only small, but we're doing big things. I hope it will raise our profile so we can continue our work."

The charity launched in 2016 and is helped by retailers including Greggs, Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Sainsburys, Aldi and Morrisons.

It is one of 262 organisations to receive the award this year, which recognises outstanding work that benefits communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.

Following his accession, the King emphasised his desire to continue it.