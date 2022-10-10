Holbeck fire: Firefighters race to Leeds home over fears of person trapped inside bedroom blaze
A fire broke out in a Leeds home in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters were sent to the property on Recreation Terrace, Holbeck shortly before 12.55am.
Police and ambulance services were requested but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed all persons were accounted for shortly after.
The fire was contained to the bedroom.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke.
Fire investigation requested from incident ground to determine cause of fire.