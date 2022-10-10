News you can trust since 1890
Holbeck fire: Firefighters race to Leeds home over fears of person trapped inside bedroom blaze

A fire broke out in a Leeds home in the early hours of this morning.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:32 am - 1 min read

Firefighters were sent to the property on Recreation Terrace, Holbeck shortly before 12.55am.

Crews from Leeds and Hunslet fire stations were called out to the home.

Firefighters were called to Recreation Terrace in Holbeck, Leeds.

Police and ambulance services were requested but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed all persons were accounted for shortly after.

The fire was contained to the bedroom.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke.

Fire investigation requested from incident ground to determine cause of fire.

