We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers which insults were unique to Leeds and Yorkshire - and they didn’t disappoint. One of the most popular suggestions was wazzock, meaning a stupid or annoying person. Chris Thornber suggested “great big steaming wazok” while Mandy Shaw said “silly wassock”.

Alan Drury suggested another Leeds insult, “daft as a brush”, while Lee Purslow said: “Ya dolls ‘ed… You’re an idiot.” Michelle Jones suggested ‘numpty’, while Ste Wells said ‘scrubber’ and Allana Gregson-Burrow said ‘morngy’.

Lor E McCokrmack said: “I always thought saying "do you want jam on that?" to be sarcastic when someone was asking for too much was a Leeds thing, but apparently I'm wrong?”.

Our readers had lots of suggestions for insults that are unique to Leeds

Al Dicko suggested “wolly” while Jo Abplanalp said: “Ee ain't half daft.” Another popular suggestion was ‘gloit’, a slang term meaning idiot - suggested by Mark Neville Stringer, Jonathan Higgins Joanne McNee and dozens more of our readers.

Angela Hagan suggested “Put wood int' toil”, meaning close the door, and “wer ya born in a field?” Phil Jarvis had a similar suggestion, with “wa ya born in a barn”. Following their relegation to the championship, a number of our readers suggested Leeds United, with Alan Riddington calling the club “an insult of a football team”.

Firth Dave suggested “Manchester” was an insult unique to Leeds, while a highly popular insult was “gormless”. Jan Walls said: “Gormless, that's old Yorkshire.” Jane Tomlin added: “Gormless melt is a good one.” And Gary Murby said: “Kids used to call me Gary gormless.”

Kell Nicole said: “If tha ad brains, tha b dangerous.” While Harry Karry suggested a similar insult: “If tha brains wor dynamite they wouldn't blaw thi cap off.”

Badger Badger suggested: “As much use as a chocolate teapot.” Emma Thomson’s Leeds insult was “food’s bloody clap cold.”