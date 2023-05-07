It’s a rivalry believed to have its origins in the Wars of the Roses of the 15th century, civil wars fought over control of the English throne.
The competition between the historic counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire is still strongly felt to this day – and perfectly displayed in the fierce rivalry between Leeds and Manchester, which has birthed one of football’s most intense enmities. And while we might all enjoy a trip across the Pennines every now and then, Leeds residents firmly believe their city is the superior of the two.
Here are 13 reasons that we think make Leeds better than Manchester.
1. Why Leeds is better than Manchester
Photo: James Hardisty/SakhanPhotography - Adobe Stock
2. One-club football
Leeds is the largest one-club city in the UK and the third biggest in Europe. While that club might bring us plenty of ups and downs, the whole city is united behind it - unlike Manchester. And Whites get behind their own, whether it's supporting their beloved club at Elland Road or raising money for a good cause. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Leeds Rhinos
Greater Manchester's three top-flight Rugby League teams might be above us in the Super League for now, but Leeds Rhinos are a renowned rugby league club steeped in history. Between 2004 and 2017, the Rhinos scooped eight Super League titles. And once again, the whole city is united behind them. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Stately homes
Leeds blows Manchester out of the water when it comes to stately homes and historic open houses. From Harewood House, with exhibitions of contemporary art, a farm experience and more than 100 acres of exquisite gardens to explore, to Lotherton Hall, Temple Newsam and the ruins of Kirkstall Abbey - there are living pieces of history across every corner of the city. Photo: National World