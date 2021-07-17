Help bring new theatrical escape game concept to Leeds city centre

Tick Tock Unlock has revealed plans to launch ‘The Library of Broken Books’.

Leeds-based Tick Tock Unlock has revealed plans to launch ‘The Library of Broken Books’ - a new theatrical gaming experience located within a stunning, historic setting in the heart of the city centre, creating up to 30 jobs.

The unique concept combines elements of escape games, immersive theatre and game shows, with ‘librarians’ guiding groups around themed zones including Horror, Magic, Adventure and Fantasy – with free-roam immersive art experiences and surprises along the way.

Concept art for the Adventure Zone.

Tick Tock Unlock directors Samrien Hussain and Ali Khan are in the process of securing the venue at a secret 9,000 sq ft location yet to be revealed, and will collaborate with local colleges and artists, engineers and makers for the project, with the Indiegogo set up to help bring the different zones within the experience to life.

Samrien said: “From the moment you enter The Library of Broken Books, we’ll be transporting you to an entirely different world. Unlike a traditional escape game, instead of choosing a single game to play, you choose the length of time you’re with us, visiting multiple stories, with a variety of tasks ranging from physical and skill-based to logical and multi-person puzzles, offering something for everyone.

“We have big dreams for The Library of Broken Books and, while we are fully funded for the first two zones, Indiegogo and our backers will enable us to bring this unique vision to life sooner and reach its full scenic potential, with all the care and detail it deserves."

He added: “We’re really excited for this next phase for Tick Tock Unlock and hope others will be too. When people support our Indiegogo, they’ll get advance tickets with different packages and rewards available, as well as the chance to be part of the next chapter for Tick Tock Unlock. They’ll join us on this journey through each of the stages of designing, building and launching the experiences as we’ll share regular updates.”

Concept art of the Horror Zone.

Ali added: “We are constantly looking to evolve and improve our offering and this new concept reflects our ethos of pushing boundaries and sparking people’s interest and imaginations.

“We have our sights set on a stunning, historic site in Leeds city centre which will provide the perfect backdrop and atmosphere for our latest adventure, and we’ll reveal this in due course. We hope people see the potential in our new project and support us in investing further in Leeds and its incredible culture and lifestyle scene.”

Tick Tock Unlock previously operated six escape game venues across four cities, including Leeds where they are headquartered, and launched the UK’s first virtual reality-powered game experience at Trinity Leeds in 2017.

Concept art of the Magic Zone.

