Leeds in July 1998 - 16 stories making the news

Scores of fans turned out for a chance to meet boy band 911 at HMV on Lands Lane. During their five years together the trio - Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn - scored ten UK top 10 singles, sold 10 million singles and six million albums around the world. It was also month which saw a music legend touch down in the city, primary pupils take a walk on the wild side and a school left counting the cost of an attack by mindless vandals. READ MORE: 57 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook