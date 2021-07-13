Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in July 1998. PIC: Gareth Copley

Leeds in July 1998 - 16 stories making the news

This rewind to Leeds in July 1998 starts inside a music store in the city centre.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 6:00 am

Scores of fans turned out for a chance to meet boy band 911 at HMV on Lands Lane. During their five years together the trio - Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn - scored ten UK top 10 singles, sold 10 million singles and six million albums around the world. It was also month which saw a music legend touch down in the city, primary pupils take a walk on the wild side and a school left counting the cost of an attack by mindless vandals. READ MORE: 57 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 1998

911 fans hand over presents to the band during a meet and greet at HMV in the city centre.

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Leeds in July 1998

Firefighters from Leeds, Gipton and Idle and RSPCA Inspectors received commedations for their part in rescuing pigs following a road traffic accident at Armley Gyratory.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Leeds in July 1998

B.B. King, American blues singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer, touched down at Leeds and Bradford Airport.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Leeds in July 1998

The Red Arrows were at Leeds Bradford Airport ahead of visiting an airshow at Redcar.

Photo: James Hardisty

