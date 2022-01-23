Hello Leeds: Podcaster shining light on all things great about the city, one interview at a time

Hazel Millichamp, set up the 'Light on Leeds' podcast as she found herself forever talking about her love for the city.

Speaking exclusively to the YEP, Hazel spoke about her passion for the city and inspiration behind the podcast.

"I have lived here for 18 years and spent an awful lot of time banging on to anyone who would listen about how great Leeds is." she. "How many things there is to do and opportunities then I just thought well why not put it in a podcast form and then people can choose whether they want to listen to me going on about Leeds or not."

The podcast, which has just celebrated its 129th episode, sees Hazel speak to the city's best and brightest stars.

"It's about speaking to people in Leeds doing amazing things and I worried a bit at the beginning whether I would run out of people to interview but it just gets bigger and bigger because there is constantly stuff going on."

The podcast has now reached over 76 countries and territories across the globe.

"I get listened to in 76 countries which is amazing, weird and fascinating to me. I think yesterday I had somebody listening in from Korea." Hazel explained "I'm not sure what it is, whether it is people who have a particular interest in Leeds, have lived here before or perhaps have relatives here but yeah it's a little mad."

The podcast now in its third series included an aptly titled 'Corona Bloody Virus Extraordinary Episodes' second series in response to lockdown, restrictions and coming to terms with a new way of life.

The wider lockdown format remained the same except guests would discuss how they were coping with lockdown, any positives that might arise from it and any hints and tips they could share to help listeners through.

The podcast is presented as a relaxed chat with only three structured questions:

What is great about Leeds?

What is not so great about the city?

Even if someone were a long-term resident of Leeds, can you tell us about a hidden gem they may never have heard of?

With her own questions put back to her Hazel revealed the best about the city is its people.

"It sounds like a cliché and a lot of people say this on the podcast but there is just something about the friendliness of the city and the inclusiveness." she explained.

"I just really like Leeds peoples attitudes. Not to posh, not to shiny, down to earth and people are just naturally funny and friendly."

Hazel went on to reveal how her least favourite part of the city was its transport links and difficulty of getting from one part to the other.

She then revealed how many guests avoid answering the hidden gem question, preferring to keep them, personal over fears of them becoming unhidden.

As well as shining a light on the people of Leeds, Hazel makes an effort to ensure all music featured on the show are demos from up and coming local artists, encouraging any to email in their music.

The podcast is available on all major platforms as well online at the 'Light on Leeds' weebsite