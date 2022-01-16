Hello Leeds: Leeds based events company going global following success of Sip Along Zoom drinks
Leeds based Rolling Social Events is going global after the roaring success of their Sip Along lockdown Zoom sessions.
First formed in 2019, the company now hopes it can continue to grow as they plot a return to in-person events.
Speaking to the YEP co-founder Sam Fish explained how the Sip Along Zoom sessions came about.
"Our inception was in March 2019 so we only really had a year of events before the pandemic hit." Sam explained "It was really sink or swim, so we switched quite quickly to digital and we started doing sessions every week."
The mixing sessions have been such a success that Rolling Social are now streaming masterclasses to well beyond the walls of Leeds.
"It built really quickly, we ended up doing the rum festival digitally and then again six months later." she said "It's allowed us to take blended approach, like everyone, and we are now doing masterclasses online to people as far out as Amsterdam and up north in Scotland."
Rolling Social have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Leeds Corn Exchange since their inception having partnered up to host the hugely successful Leeds Rum Festival at the famous site before launching the Leeds Gin Fair their in 2019.
Following the unrivalled success of these inaugural outings Sam alongside her co-founder Lee Jones, realised that they have a lot of great ideas, a lot of industry contacts, and a lot of knowledge.
They wanted to create more events, events that people have not experienced before and thus it made sense to put them under one banner — so Rolling Social Events was born.
Believing that the future of hospitality is all about the experience, each event Rolling Social create promises to connect their guests through food and drink.
As the company looks to take its first steps back to more in-person events Sam is hopeful their fruitful relationship with the Corn Exchange can continue to grow.
"In April we've got Leeds Whiskey Fest, which will be our first one." she explained "We've just hosted a Christmas market for six weeks at the Corn Exchange and we are being allowed to use their basement space which hasn't been used in a few years to put on the Whiskey festival."
Continuing their style of working with small brands April's Whiskey festival is set to include not only famed brands from Scotland and America but also brands from Japan, India and Australia.
"It's very relaxed and just something nice to do. It's about the experience of drinking rather than just going out and getting blasted." Sam concluded.
