Over 400 runners took part in the 10k trail race around Golden Acre Park held in memory of Gareth Dunn.

Gareth, from Cookridge, died aged 27 from secondary cancer of the lungs in October 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth, from Cookridge, died aged 27 from secondary cancer of the lungs in October 2018.

The inaugural Cookridge Community Run in May 2019 was set up by the Dunn family and Gareth's friend David Smart, to celebrate Gareth’s inspirational life and continue his fundraising efforts.

Speaking to the YEP, Gareth's dad Lee, spoke of the importance of continuing on his son's fundraising legacy.

"When Gareth was diagnosed with terminal cancer he pledged that he was going to raise £100k before he passed away and in fact he raised it within the year." he said.

"He asked us to keep his fundraising efforts going, not to take them too seriously but to keep them going and that's what we will continue to do."

"This was the first year that we had so many children and their parents running which Gareth would have absolutely loved." dad Lee said.

While totalling has not yet been completed it is believed that the event raised over £10,000 for Cancer Research UK and other local charities.

"The event went superbly. It was a sell out. It was especially great to see around 150 children, many in fancy dress, taking part in the one mile fun run." Lee said.

"This was the first year that we had so many children and their parents running which Gareth would have absolutely loved. He would have ran with them. I'm sure he would have.

"We would love to have children again, dressing up in fancy dress and running that mile. It's getting them fit, healthy and out in the fresh air which was so so important to Gareth. He would have loved to have seen the children running in fancy dress."

Over 400 runners took part in the 10k trail race around Golden Acre Park.

Before the 2018 secondary cancer diagnosis, Gareth had been diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma in his foot, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, which led to his right leg being amputated from the knee down.

Gareth was an active sportsman and despite his amputation he continued to make the most of every opportunity given to him.

He was selected to train across five disciplines with the British Paralympic squad ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and ran the London Marathon in 2018.

"We will never forget him. He was a larger than life character and I think he would have been very proud that we are continuing to raise funds for cancer research." Lee said.

"The event on Sunday, it was a lovely day and it would have made Gareth very proud to see all those people obviously running through Golden Acre Park exactly where he was.

"They were treading the root he used for his training runs and I think he would have been very proud of the money raised and that it would go to cancer research."

Funds raised from the event will also go towards some local children's charities in the Cookridge area including the local scouts and sports teams.

The run is also backed by a number of local sponsors with the two main sponsors being Cookridge's local Bannatyne Health Club and Spa and Ivory Dental in Horsforth.

"Most of the sponsors are local sponsors who are more than happy to support. It's part of their corporate and social responsibilities in the area and they like to support a local event." Lee added.

Looking forward to next year's event and beyond Lee is keen to keep the local feel of the event.

"It was always meant to be a community event and we don't ever want it to become massive and too big. It's meant to reflect the local community." he said.