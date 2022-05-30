Police launch urgent appeal for missing Leeds teenager last seen five days ago

Leeds District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Holly Clayborough ( 17) who is missing from the Osmonthorpe area.

Holly was reported missing on May 25 and may be in the Bridlington area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly was reported missing on May 25 and may be in the Bridlington area. Picture: WYP.

She is described as slim with straight blonde, shoulder length hair, with a nose piercing and big round glasses with a blue frame.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a green T Shirt/jumper with white skinny jeans, a black coat with white fur hood trim, black trainers and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone who has any information about Holly is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing police log 1814 of May 25.