Harvey Nichols Leeds launches small plate menu championing seasonality

Harvey Nichols Leeds has launched a new small plate menu concept championing seasonality.

The carefully curated menu at the Fourth Floor Bar offers customers a refreshed dining experience with the taste of summer on a plate.

It features savoury favourites such as beef tartare with malthouse sourdough and beef dripping butter, cured salmon with avocado mousse, alongside a selection of moreish snacks and temping sides.

Adding a sweet note to the new offer, the homemade strawberry-sugared doughnuts with basil, Chantilly cream and chocolate sauce are a truly unmissable addition.

A Harvey Nichols spokewoman said: "Complemented by an extensive drinks list of stylish cocktails, local beers, fine wines and luxurious spirits, the newly refurbished Fourth Floor space and refreshed menu provides the perfect backdrop for an after-work meet up or a refreshing pit-stop during a busy shopping day with friends.

"Sitting seamlessly alongside the all-day premium dining experience of the Fourth Floor Brasserie, the addition of the newly designed small plate menu and luxurious space at the neighbouring Fourth Floor Bar further enhances the in-store offer and reaffirms Harvey Nichols as the ultimate destination for stylish food, fashion and beauty in the city."