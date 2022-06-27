Condolences and messages are continuing to pour in for the former regional news presenter today.

Mr Gration died suddenly at the age of 71, it was announced on Friday.

The BBC's director-general Tim Davie said Mr Gration was “loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire”.

Tributes were paid to Harry Gration at Yorkshire County Cricket Club at Headingley this weekend.

In a tweet this morning, BBC Look North urged people to share their memories of the much-loved presenter, ahead of a tribute on the programme airing on the BBC tonight.

"Tonight BBC Look North will be paying tribute to Harry Gration," it said.

"Please share your memories of Harry here and we’ll try to include some of them in tonight’s programme."

Applause for Harry Grtion at Yorkshire County Cricket club in Leeds.

Services to broadcasting

Bradford-born Gration joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher, and joined Look North in 1982, although he left for a spell working on BBC South Today in the 1990s.

He covered nine Olympic Games for the BBC and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: White Rose In Africa in 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.

And he won the RTS Best Presenter award twice.

He was made an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2013.

Tributes

Cricket fans in Leeds paid tribute to Mr Gration during a test match at Headingley this weekend.

Supporters paused during the England V New Zealand match to applaud the broadcaster.

Mr Gration served as a Yorkshire County Cricket Club board member between 2013 and 2015.

In a statement, the club said: "As a lover of cricket, he was often seen at Headingley and other local grounds either with microphone in hand, or for the love of the game.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Harry's family and friends at this difficult time."

And Leeds United also paid tribute to Mr Gration following his death.

The club said: "Harry Gration was a magnificent journalist and a pillar of our community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Helen and Harry’s family. Rest in Peace, Harry."

Looking back

Speaking after it was announced he was leaving the BBC in 2020, Gration said: “I’ve interviewed every prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, covered every major Look North story even at the expense of my holidays, and I wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“I’ve always lived the story. Horrendous events such as the devastating news of Jo Cox’s death, the disastrous floods of recent times, the Bradford riots, Hillsborough, have always affected me. They were always an assault on my county.

“Stand-out moments include raising over £800,000 on a tandem, pushing a sofa and being tied to Paul: three challenges my body will never forget.”