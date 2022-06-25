Christine Talbot pays tribute to 'dear friend' Harry Gration as TV stars praise Yorkshire broadcasting legend

Harry Gration and Christine Talbot at York Theatre Royal ahead of bringing their show A Grand Yorkshire Night Out to the theatre and to Scarborough cc Jonathan Gawthorpe

Veteran BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration MBE has died suddenly aged 71.

An emotional Amy Garcia, who shared the screen with Harry for seven years, announced the news on Friday night's BBC Look North programme.

"We all at Look North are absolutely devastated to give you this news," she said.

"Next week we will take time to pay tribute to Harry properly - that's what he deserved."

As she broke down, she gave her condolences to Harry's wife, family and friends from the team at Look North.

The Bradford-born news anchor became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the programme for more than 38 years, before stepping down in 2020.

Harry joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher, and joined Look North in 1982, although he left for a spell working on BBC South Today in the 1990s.

He covered nine Olympic Games for the BBC and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: White Rose In Africa in 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.

And he won the RTS Best Presenter award twice.

In 2019, Harry became a father again at the age of 68, when his wife, Helen, gave birth to his sixth child.

Christine Talbot has worked extensively with Harry in recent months and told her social media followers she had spoken to him on Thursday.

She said: "My dear friend Harry - a true Yorkshire legend We’ve had such fun together.

"We chatted just yesterday as we were planning a charity event next Friday.

"Just devastated and shocked. My heart goes out to Helen

"@HeleGration,his lovely boys and all Harry’s loved ones xxx"

Many other social media users paid their own tribute to Harry.

Leeds United said: "Harry Gration was a magnificent journalist and a pillar of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Helen and Harry’s family. Rest in Peace, Harry."

Cathy Killick added: "Harry was my colleague for nearly thirty years. In that time he became a loved and trusted friend. Kind, modest and true, he was just lovely. He also had a deep quiet Christian faith. RIP Harry. You are and always will be a dear friend."