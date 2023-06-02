West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am on Friday when it was reported that a fire had broken out at a terraced property in Bellbrooke Place, Harehills.

Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team. West Yorkshire Police have since arrived on the scene as investigations into the cause begin. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...