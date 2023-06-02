Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills fire: First pictures from scene of Bellbrooke Place, Leeds house blaze as police investigate

These pictures offer a first look at the scene as police investigate the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am on Friday when it was reported that a fire had broken out at a terraced property in Bellbrooke Place, Harehills.

Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team. West Yorkshire Police have since arrived on the scene as investigations into the cause begin. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...

West Yorkshire Police investigators were on the scene this morning as investigations into the cause got underway.

West Yorkshire Police investigators were on the scene this morning as investigations into the cause got underway. Photo: NW

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am to reports of the blaze.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am to reports of the blaze. Photo: NW

Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team.

Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team. Photo: NW

A police cordon was put in place around 7am this morning after police arrived at the scene.

A police cordon was put in place around 7am this morning after police arrived at the scene. Photo: NW

Next Page
