West Yorkshire Fire Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am on Friday when it was reported that a fire had broken out at a terraced property in Harehills. Four fire engines from Leeds , Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team.

Sharing details of the incident, the service said that the whole of the three-floor, mid-terraced property in Bellbrooke Place had been affected by the fire. It said crews had used six sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reels as they worked to put out the flames.