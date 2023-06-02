Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Harehills fire: Leeds firefighters battle to save Bellbrooke Place home as fire breaks out in early hours

Fire crews have battled a blaze that engulfed a Leeds home during the early hours.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:43 BST

West Yorkshire Fire Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am on Friday when it was reported that a fire had broken out at a terraced property in Harehills. Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team.

Sharing details of the incident, the service said that the whole of the three-floor, mid-terraced property in Bellbrooke Place had been affected by the fire. It said crews had used six sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reels as they worked to put out the flames.

Fire crews were called out to Bellbrooke Place in Harehills. Picture: GoogleFire crews were called out to Bellbrooke Place in Harehills. Picture: Google
Fire crews were called out to Bellbrooke Place in Harehills. Picture: Google
Related topics:LeedsFire