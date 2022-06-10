Happily adopted Dogs Trust Leeds Chihuahua lands starring role in Legally Blonde: The Musical

Coco was originally found wandering the streets of Harrogate and taken into the care of Dogs Trust Leeds.

She arrived at the centre on June 10, 2019, and after a short but sweet stay she was officially adopted just one week later.

Amanda Sands, Dogs Trust Leeds Centre Manager, said:

“At the centre, Coco was a really sweet and very friendly, sociable girl. As she was found as a stray, we did not know anything about her history, but it was estimated she was around five years old at the time.

"She melted the hearts of everyone at the centre, and it was wonderful to see her rehomed so quickly.”

Coco was adopted by husbands, Andrew Fretwell and Andrew Ashley.

This year, Coco was cast in the hit musical 'Legally Blonde’ and played the role of Bruiser Woods at the Theatre Royal in Wakefield, between Wednesday 27 and Saturday, April 30.

Dogs Trust was chosen as the charity beneficiary of the Legally Blonde production and an amazing £800 was raised.

“In 2019 after losing our two Labradors my husband and I were heartbroken, so we decided to rescue a dog from Dogs Trust Leeds. We were open minded as to what we wanted to adopt but have always had big dogs historically, even both separately as children," said, owner Andrew Fretwell.

"However, when we arrived, we looked around and fell in love with this tiny little Chihuahua. We don’t know what life she led before, but we have made sure she lives like a queen now.”