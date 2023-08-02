Halifax crash: Family pay tribute to 'bright and loving' nine-year-old girl killed in horror crash
Alice Williams was using the crossing on King Cross Street near to the junction with Park Road in Halifax, while out with her family at the time of the collision, which occurred shortly after 11am on Saturday, July 8. She was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died.
In a tribute, Alice's family said: "Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day. We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”
In a further tribute, Jenna Walker, Headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted, and full of smiles.
“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Police detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information regarding the collision, who haven’t yet spoken to police, to come forward. In particular, anyone who was travelling away from Halifax in the opposite direction or anyone with dash cam footage.
A 53-year-old male driver remains on police bail while enquiries continue into the tragic death. Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Steve Suggitt using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 13230379650.