King Cross Street Halifax crash: Nine-year-old girl dies after being hit by car on pedestrian crossing

A nine-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST

The girl was crossing King Cross Street, Halifax with an adult shortly after 11am on Saturday, July 8 when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa near to the junction with Park Road.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police confirmed on Wednesday that she had died.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a nine-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a collision in Halifax on Saturday (8 July) has now died. We would ask that people are respectful of the family’s privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.

The girl was crossing King Cross Street, Halifax with an adult shortly after 11am on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Google

"The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was arrested and has been released on bail.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police using 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 715 of 8 July.