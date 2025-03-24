A Christmas tree in Leeds is finally getting taken down - more than 80 days into the new year.

Perplexed residents in Guiseley were left scratching their heads at the unseasonal sight on Town Gate, with questions over why the festive fir has been left standing for so long.

Guiseley's Christmas tree, on Town Gate, is finally getting taken down - more than 80 days into the new year. | Paul Alderson

It has been almost three months since families were hanging up their stockings, but Leeds City Council has only just got round to removing the tree.

That’s despite a local organisation raising cash to pay for the tree and cover removal costs, according to people in the town.

Paul Alderson, who lives near the site, said that it’s not the first time this has happened: “I’m hoping that the council won’t do this again, because it had to be chased up last year too. It’s not too much to ask for a Christmas tree to be removed by Easter.”

Mr Alderson, a former councillor for Guiseley and Rawdon, got in touch with the authority after hearing complaints from residents.

The tree's extended presence has been described as "disappointing and concerning". | Paul Alderson

He said that the tree is paid for via the Outer North West Community Committee, with a bill from the council of circa £500 for installation and removal costs.

It is decorated by the Guiseley Lights team, a Community Interest Company made up of volunteers who raise funds to brighten the town each year.

Mr Alderson continued: “The council has received the money, so they should fulfil the service. It is disappointing and concerning that it has taken members of the public to complain for something to be done.

“It was a great tree, but it has somewhat died back and browned now. You could forgive someone for thinking it had been forgotten. We’re a very proud town and this should be a focal point.”

The YEP has seen an email from a council officer that said the tree was due to be removed today (March 24).

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council's present contractual arrangements for Christmas trees is to use a single contractor for supply, installation, and removal.

“It is not always possible to remove trees immediately after Christmas, but they are removed as promptly as possible and if required council staff may support from time to time in this process. This particular tree has now been removed.”