A Leeds man has won £51,000 at a casino turning an ordinary night out into one he won’t forget.

The man from Chapel Allerton, who wishes to remain anonymous, lucked out while playing Blackjack during a spontaneous visit to Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, in Wellington Bridge Street.

He secured a ‘Player and Dealer Suited Hand’, an impressive feat achieved when both the player and dealer’s hands consist of all four cards matching in the same suit.

Whilst he has no immediate plans to spend his winnings, the lucky winner said: “I’m still trying to believe it. That night was very surreal and has made a great difference in my life. I’m on top of the world right now!”

Louise Whittle, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Leeds, said: “This was an incredible win, and we couldn’t be happier to see it go to one of our players.

“Blackjack is always an exciting game to play, and seeing it pay off in such a big way is fantastic. It’s these moments that make visiting the casino truly memorable.”

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate offers players a premium gaming and live entertainment experience with state-of-the-art casino games such as Blackjack, Slots, and Poker.

The casino also features a stylish restaurant, making it a perfect place for those in search of a quality night out and dining option.

