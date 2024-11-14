17 captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

5 . Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The junction of Gledhow Lane, right, Woodland Lane, left, and Church Lane (behind the camera) pictured in April 1933. The stone building on the right is the lodge to a large house named Allerton Park, which in the mid 19th century had been known as Blue Villa. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net