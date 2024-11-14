17 captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT

This ‘super cinema of the suburb’ is among photos gems showcasing life in Chapel Allerton during the 1930s.

The Dominion boasted '1,600 easy chairs’ assuring ‘absolute comfort for everybody’ when it first opened during a decade which also featured carnival fun on the streets of LS7. Other local landmarks featured in this gallery include Chapel Allerton recreation ground and The Mexborough Arms as well as shops at the heart of the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 cool photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Chapel Allerton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories of Chapel Allerton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A parade of shops on the corner of Potternewton Road and Scott Hall Road in February 1931. In view is a grocers shop owned by Fred Dawson who also owns a fish and chip shop to the left.

2. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on the corner of Potternewton Road and Scott Hall Road in February 1931. In view is a grocers shop owned by Fred Dawson who also owns a fish and chip shop to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The entrance to Chapel Allerton Hospital pictured in May 1938. It became a centre for war pensioners and a specialist hospital for the fitting of artificial limbs.

3. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The entrance to Chapel Allerton Hospital pictured in May 1938. It became a centre for war pensioners and a specialist hospital for the fitting of artificial limbs. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Trapps Garage on Harrogate Road at the junction with Stainbeck Lane pictured in April 1936. It was the garage and motor repair shop business of John William Trapps also Perry Trapps.

4. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

Trapps Garage on Harrogate Road at the junction with Stainbeck Lane pictured in April 1936. It was the garage and motor repair shop business of John William Trapps also Perry Trapps. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of Gledhow Lane, right, Woodland Lane, left, and Church Lane (behind the camera) pictured in April 1933. The stone building on the right is the lodge to a large house named Allerton Park, which in the mid 19th century had been known as Blue Villa.

5. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The junction of Gledhow Lane, right, Woodland Lane, left, and Church Lane (behind the camera) pictured in April 1933. The stone building on the right is the lodge to a large house named Allerton Park, which in the mid 19th century had been known as Blue Villa. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A parade of shops - Pyrah's, Fred Smith, and Miss Kimber - at junction of Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane in February 1936.

6. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

A parade of shops - Pyrah's, Fred Smith, and Miss Kimber - at junction of Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane in February 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

