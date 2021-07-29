Grassroots football and cricket join forces in west Leeds village

Farsley Celtic Juniors at Farsley Cricket Club.

Farsley Celtic Juniors and Farsley Cricket and Bowling Club have joined forces to provide players of both sports with a community hub and nurture the next generation of talent.

The unique collaboration was unveiled at Farsley Cricket Club's Red Lane base to more than 120 local residents including coaches, sponsors, volunteers, parents and football players spanning over 13 teams from U-6s through to mens and ladies first teams.

Coach Adam Thirsk manages the mens first team as well as the U-6s, U-7s and U-8s age groups.

He said: "After so many years without a home it's nice for the football club to finally put down some roots; I'm at the event today with the mates I made when I first started playing and this new base means other children can now also build long lasting friendships just as I did."

Despite continuing training and matches in between lockdowns and isolations, the social element and coming together of players has been difficult.

Andrea Cannan, child welfare officer for Farsley Celtic Juniors, said: "Now more than ever we felt it was so important to provide children with a safe, welcoming environment where they could mix with their friends after playing football."

Ashley Metcalfe, chairman of Farsley Cricket Club said he was hoping the new partnership will further encourage, allowing both clubs to flourish and grow.

"The Cricket Club are very excited to welcome football to Red Lane. This new partnership will help both clubs grow and develop and will offer greater sporting opportunities for those living in the local area, allowing individuals of all ages and abilities the chance to be more active and get involved in a thriving community club."

*********************************