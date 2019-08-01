God's own county greeting card range launched to celebrate Yorkshire Day 2019

B'eck the Yorkshire dialect is champion!

And to celebrate Yorkshire Day thortful.com have team up with local artists to release the grandest and most Yorkshire cards on the web.

READ MORE: Yorkshire Day 2019 - 11 Leeds phrases that don't mean what you think they do

The cards are the creation of local Yorkshire based artists Do You Punctuate?, Memelou and Oh My! Designs and have been created to celebrate Yorkshire Day and dialect from God's own county.

Yorkshire has long been famed for its iconic accent and spin on English language.

Iconic phrases such as ‘ey up’ and ‘ow do’ feature on the new range of cards and offer a chance for Yorkshire folk to send a localised card for any occasion including birthdays, mother’s day and of course Yorkshire day.

Sarah Pearce, head of marketing at thortful.com said: “Yorkshire has arguably the most iconic and recognisable dialect throughout the entire UK. At thortful we love the quirkiness of the phrases used and are delighted to offer our customers the chance to send greeting cards which celebrate everything that Yorkshire has to offer.