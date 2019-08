Ours, the finest of accents, is sometimes something of a struggle for the non-initiated to struggle – but what of the actual words that are ambiguous in meaning? Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of. READ MORE: 13 reasons why Leeds is the world's best summer city | 24 stunning pictures of Leeds that prove it's a great place to live

1. Lake What you might think it means: A vast appropriation of water. What it actually means: To play. Are you lakin tomorrow?

2. Tea What you might think it means: A hot drink. What it actually means: An evening meal.

3. Thissen What you might think it means: A river in Paris. What it actually means: You. Hows thissen?

4. Dinner What you might think it means: An evening meal. What it actually means: An afternoon meal.

