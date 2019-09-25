Go inside 'The Kremlin' - Leeds Quarry House in the 1990s

It's the building whose architecture divides opinion among Leeds residents.

Whether you it love or loathe it Quarry House - nicknamed 'The Kremlin' - has now been part of the cityscape for more than 20 years. It opened in July 1993 at a cost of £55 million providing new headquarters for the Department of Health and Social Security and housing 2,000 staff. Enjoy these photos hidden in the YEP archive from back in the day. READ MORE: Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex



1. Quarry House A model from February 1990 of how the finished building would look.

2. Quarry House Have you spotted him yet? A workman begins the long haul on the way to the top of the Quarry House development in May 1991. Peter Thacker

3. Quarry House Quarry House under construction in early September 1992. It was due to open in February 1993.

4. Quarry House Quarry House under construction.

